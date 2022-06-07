 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics