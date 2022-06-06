This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
