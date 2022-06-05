 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

