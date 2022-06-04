Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.