For the drive home in Madison: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
