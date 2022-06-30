Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.