Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Madison. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.