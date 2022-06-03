 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

