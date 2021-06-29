Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.