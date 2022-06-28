Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.