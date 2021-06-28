Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.