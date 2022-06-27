This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The last of the thunderstorm activity is exiting Dane County and the severe weather threat has ended. All rain will come to an end this evening with much cooler weather expected for Wednesday.
