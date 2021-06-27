 Skip to main content
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

