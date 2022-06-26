This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
