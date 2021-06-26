Madison's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
