Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

