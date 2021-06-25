 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unusual object approaches the solar system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics