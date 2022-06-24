Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.