Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

