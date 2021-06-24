This evening in Madison: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
Most of the rain fell after midnight across drought-stricken southern Wisconsin, but more will be needed to get near normal levels.
The highest severe weather threat will be in far southern Wisconsin near the Illinois border, with tornadoes possible, according to forecasters.
Storms that could be severe may deliver much-needed heavy rain to southern Wisconsin over coming days
Southern Wisconsin could see 2 inches or more of rain by Sunday, according to forecasters.
The heavy rains forecasters predict for the next few days would greatly ease, if not quite end, the drought for southern Wisconsin.
A radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries, officials said.
"Right now I’m finding the panic button but I’m not pushing it yet. I just want to know where it is.”
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The …
It will be a warm day in Madison. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Most likely, the ar…
This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mp…