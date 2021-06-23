Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
