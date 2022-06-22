For the drive home in Madison: Clear. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Thursday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Authorities reported widespread power outages and damage to some homes but no injuries or deaths.
The last of the thunderstorm activity is exiting Dane County and the severe weather threat has ended. All rain will come to an end this evening with much cooler weather expected for Wednesday.
The tornado was described as "large and extremely dangerous" by the National Weather Service, and debris was been seen "lofted" on the radar.
The bodies of two men who went into a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Milwaukee to try to save a 10-year-old boy have been recovered, officials said Thursday.
Madison Gas and Electric said Thursday night that all customers who lost power due to powerful storms Monday and Wednesday should have power restored by Friday morning.
Watch now: Extreme heat across southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday with a small chance of severe storms
Feels like temps in the triple digits will be common across the southeastern half of Wisconsin today. A cold front arriving in the late afternoon and evening could generate a couple severe storms.
"There were no reports of injury or death, so that's fantastic," Mauston city administrator Randy Reeg said. "All in all it could have been a heck of a lot worse."
Heat will peak in the northwestern part of the state today, but will get worse for much of southern Wisconsin Tuesday. As a cold front moves in, a few severe storms can't be ruled out Tuesday evening.
A severe storm continued to advance through southern Wisconsin on Wednesday night.
Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will make it feel much better than yesterday across the state. We'll begin warming back up Thursday though and our next chance of rain is not far away.