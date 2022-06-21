Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.