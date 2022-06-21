Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
About 1,200 customers were still without power as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, following Monday’s powerful storm that initially left about 25,000 without power, Madison Gas and Electric said.
Authorities reported widespread power outages and damage to some homes but no injuries or deaths.
Heat advisory Wednesday, severe storms with tornadoes possible in afternoon, evening for southern Wisconsin
After another steamy day with heat indices reaching around 100, severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening that could bring tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds to southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The tornado was described as "large and extremely dangerous" by the National Weather Service, and debris was been seen "lofted" on the radar.
The bodies of two men who went into a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Milwaukee to try to save a 10-year-old boy have been recovered, officials said Thursday.
Madison Gas and Electric said Thursday night that all customers who lost power due to powerful storms Monday and Wednesday should have power restored by Friday morning.
Watch now: Extreme heat across southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday with a small chance of severe storms
Feels like temps in the triple digits will be common across the southeastern half of Wisconsin today. A cold front arriving in the late afternoon and evening could generate a couple severe storms.
Crews search river for 2 men missing after trying to save boy swept away in Milwaukee drainage ditch
Recovery crews searched Wednesday for two men who were swept away by fast-moving water in a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Milwaukee after jumping in to try to save a 10-year-old boy.
"There were no reports of injury or death, so that's fantastic," Mauston city administrator Randy Reeg said. "All in all it could have been a heck of a lot worse."