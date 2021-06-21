Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.