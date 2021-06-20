This evening's outlook for Madison: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The primary threat will be winds gusting to 60 mph, with a lower threat for large hail, while heavy rain may cause localized flooding, according to forecasters.
Most of the rain fell after midnight across drought-stricken southern Wisconsin, but more will be needed to get near normal levels.
Severe storms Thursday for southern Wisconsin could ease drought and high fire danger, but also cause damage
The main threat will be winds to 60 mph, with a secondary threat for large hail, as well as localized flooding from the storms projected to move through southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon through early Friday, according to forecasters.
The highest severe weather threat will be in far southern Wisconsin near the Illinois border, with tornadoes possible, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will go from windows open at night to air conditioning running and back over the next week, but there is only minimal chances for much-needed rain, according to forecasters.
"Right now I’m finding the panic button but I’m not pushing it yet. I just want to know where it is.”
As drought conditions intensify for southern Wisconsin, few chances for showers, storms over next week
With southwest and south-central Wisconsin in a moderate drought and southeast Wisconsin in a severe drought, the next week should be mostly dry, according to forecasters.
