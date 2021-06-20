 Skip to main content
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

