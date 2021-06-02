Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.