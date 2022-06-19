Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.