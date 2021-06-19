Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.