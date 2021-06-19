 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bidens announce their 'beloved' German Shepherd has died

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics