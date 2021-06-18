Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.