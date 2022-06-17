 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

