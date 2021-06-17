Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The primary threat will be winds gusting to 60 mph, with a lower threat for large hail, while heavy rain may cause localized flooding, according to forecasters.
The main threat will be winds to 60 mph, with a secondary threat for large hail, as well as localized flooding from the storms projected to move through southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon through early Friday, according to forecasters.
The best chances for storms will be this evening into the overnight, with severe storms featuring hail and high winds possible, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will go from windows open at night to air conditioning running and back over the next week, but there is only minimal chances for much-needed rain, according to forecasters.
With southwest and south-central Wisconsin in a moderate drought and southeast Wisconsin in a severe drought, the next week should be mostly dry, according to forecasters.
