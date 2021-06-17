 Skip to main content
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

