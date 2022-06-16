Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Clear. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Friday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.