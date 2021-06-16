Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.