This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Two adults were still missing after severe thunderstorms brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South.
Crews worked through the overnight and were continuing to work Tuesday to clear downed trees and restore power after a storm packing 70 mph winds hit the Madison area Monday afternoon.
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
About 1,200 customers were still without power as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, following Monday’s powerful storm that initially left about 25,000 without power, Madison Gas and Electric said.
Heat advisory Wednesday, severe storms with tornadoes possible in afternoon, evening for southern Wisconsin
After another steamy day with heat indices reaching around 100, severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening that could bring tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds to southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
The success of the Normandy invasion was extraordinarily dependent of weather conditions.
Crews search river for 2 men missing after trying to save boy swept away in Milwaukee drainage ditch
Recovery crews searched Wednesday for two men who were swept away by fast-moving water in a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Milwaukee after jumping in to try to save a 10-year-old boy.
A heat advisory is in effect for most of southern and central Wisconsin starting Tuesday morning.