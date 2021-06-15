 Skip to main content
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

