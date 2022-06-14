This evening in Madison: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two adults were still missing after severe thunderstorms brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South.
Crews worked through the overnight and were continuing to work Tuesday to clear downed trees and restore power after a storm packing 70 mph winds hit the Madison area Monday afternoon.
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
The success of the Normandy invasion was extraordinarily dependent of weather conditions.
A heat advisory is in effect for most of southern and central Wisconsin starting Tuesday morning.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees …
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
National Weather Service (NWS) is always looking for trained volunteers to provide severe weather reports, including reports of tornadoes.