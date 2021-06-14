This evening in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
