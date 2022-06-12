 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics