Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
