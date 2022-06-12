Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.