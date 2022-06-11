 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics