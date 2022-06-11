Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
