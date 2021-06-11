For the drive home in Madison: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 21% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
