Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Saturday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.