Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.