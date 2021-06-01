 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Melanie Stansbury: Tonight New Mexico delivered

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics