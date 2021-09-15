July-like weather on the way for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
July-like weather is on the way for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s Friday and again Sunday through Tuesday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 75 and north winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 54, Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 81 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 60, Friday’s forecast features a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon into the night, mostly sunny skies, a high near 83 and west winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 30% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, sunny Sunday and Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 78, 87, 87 and 85, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 59, 61, 64 and 64.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and storms Friday, mainly later in the day; a few storms Friday night; an isolated shower or storm possible Saturday morning; and a chance for storms Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 75, 81, 83, 78, 88, 88 and 83, and overnight lows around 54, 63, 63, 63, 67 and 65.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 74 at 9:48 a.m., the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 96 for Sept. 14, set in 1939.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 54 at 11:52 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 22 degrees above the record low of 32 for Sept. 14, set in 1963.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.42 inches, 0.2 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 18.01 inches, 10.69 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 14 is 2.63 inches in 1914.