For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Showers and storms that have been hitting northern and central Wisconsin are expected to move to southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, as clouds and cooler weather replace sun and heat, according to forecasters.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings …
This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast …
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Tod…
Heat index values in the mid- to upper 90s are expected across southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, but highs might not crack 70 on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomor…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 57-degree low…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Southern Wisconsin won’t see highs back in the 80s until Tuesday, according to forecasters.