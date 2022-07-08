For the drive home in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
