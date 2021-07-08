 Skip to main content
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

