Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.