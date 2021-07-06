This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
After pleasant highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday, highs will jump to the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast …
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Tod…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomor…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
After a pleasant Friday across southern Wisconsin, heat indexes will soar over Fourth of July weekend, according to forecasters.