Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

