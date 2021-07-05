 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida Keys first in line for Elsa’s US impacts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics