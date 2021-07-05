This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
After pleasant highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday, highs will jump to the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
With much-needed rain falling across southern Wisconsin Tuesday morning, strong storms that could feature gusty winds are possible in the afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Tod…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomor…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine …