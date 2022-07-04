This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
Fireworks have a broad range of good weather conditions in which to be set off and viewed.
🎧 Should you try to outdrive a tornado? Are you safe from tornadoes if you live in the mountains? Answers to those questions and more on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
The recent stretch of warm, humid weather has got some people wondering if we have gotten off to an unusually hot start to summer this year in Madison.
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.