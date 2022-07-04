 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

