Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.