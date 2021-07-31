 Skip to main content
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

